Lee Sung Kyung And Chae Jong Hyeop's Feelings Grow Stronger On 'In Your Radiant Season'

The bond between Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop is growing deeper on “In Your Radiant Season”!

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously on “In Your Radiant Season,” Sunwoo Chan returned from the United States and reunited with Song Ha Ran, who had been earnestly waiting for him. After he arrived in Korea on the day of the first snow of the year, the two finally confirmed their feelings for one another.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Sunwoo Chan and Song Ha Ran go through his list of things he had always wanted to do in Seoul, checking them off one by one. After the lonely days Song Ha Ran suffered through while Sunwoo Chan was away, the two of them now get to spend time together.

From visiting the N Seoul Tower observatory to posing for pictures in a photo booth, the couple enjoys all sorts of cute date activities while looking absolutely smitten.

In another set of stills, Sunwoo Chan winds up heading to Daejeon on his own, and Song Ha Ran catches up to him later on. When the two meet again in Daejeon, there is a subtle tension hanging in the air between them. Furthermore, just when the couple had gotten closer, the arrival of an unexpected person introduces a new variable in their relationship.

What is the reason Sunwoo Chan goes to Daejeon—and who is this mystery person that makes both Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan freeze in their tracks?

To find out what lies in store for the couple, catch the next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” on March 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below!

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