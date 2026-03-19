T.O.P Announces Comeback Date For Full-Length Album 'ANOTHER DIMENSION'

T.O.P has officially kicked off the countdown to his comeback!

On March 20, T.O.P’s agency TOPSPOT PICTURES announced that the singer would be releasing his first solo full-length album, “ANOTHER DIMENSION,” on April 3 at 6 p.m. KST.

Last month, it was confirmed that Nana will be starring in T.O.P’s new music video for his upcoming solo return.

Pre-orders for “ANOTHER DIMENSION” will begin on March 20 at 3 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Nana in her new drama “Climax” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)