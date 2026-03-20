Park Ki Woong And Jin Se Yeon Surprise One Another At Home In 'Recipe For Love'

Will Park Ki Woong and Jin Se Yeon be able to keep their blossoming romance a secret on KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love”?

Spoilers

Previously on “Recipe for Love,” Gong Joo Ah (Jin Se Yeon) and Yang Hyun Bin (Park Ki Woong) shared a “second first kiss” as they confirmed their feelings for each other. In order to keep their relationship a secret, the couple set a strict set of guidelines for themselves. However, their efforts backfired: their overly formal demeanor in public actually wound up making those around them suspicious.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Gong Joo Ah and Yang Hyun Bin look absolutely smitten as they continue their secret romance. First, Yang Hyun Bin secretly visits Gong Joo Ah’s home late at night after preparing a special surprise for her. When Gong Joo Ah spots him waiting for her with a single rose and eyes full of affection, she is adorably unable to hide her delight.

Especially because the couple is hiding their relationship from both of their families, this furtive meet-up right outside her house will deliver an exciting thrill that gets viewers’ hearts racing.

Later, Gong Joo Ah makes a surprise visit to Yang Hyun Bin’s apartment. Although they try to keep things purely professional at work, once this couple is off the clock, they make no attempt to hide how in love they are.

The next episode of “Recipe for Love” will air on March 21 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jin Se Yeon in “Bad Memory Eraser” on Viki below:

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And check out Park Ki Woong’s drama “You Raise Me Up” below:

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