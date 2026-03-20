Chae Jong Hyeop And Won Ji An In Talks For New Historical Drama

Chae Jong Hyeop and Won Ji An may be starring together in a new sageuk (historical drama)!

On March 20, Chae Jong Hyeop and Won Ji An’s respective agencies stated, “They are positively reviewing offers to star in KBS2’s upcoming drama ‘Unnamed Lamp’ (literal title).”

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “Unnamed Lamp” is a historical drama set during the chaotic Joseon era about twin sisters who carry the fate of both a king and a traitor born from the lingering grudges of restless spirits.

Won Ji An is in talks to play the twin sisters, while Chae Jong Hyeop is considering the role of Grand Prince Okryun, Lee Hyo, the king’s second son. In the original work, Lee Hyo is portrayed as a bold and combative figure who enjoys martial arts, unlike his crown prince older brother. He is described as possessing exceptional combat skills, having slain an enemy general at a young age in his late teens.

If confirmed, “Unnamed Lamp” would mark the first historical drama for both actors since their debut.

Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And Won Ji An’s drama “If You Wish Upon Me” below:

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