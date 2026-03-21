BTS Smashes Their 1st-Week Sales Record In Just One Day + Tops Charts Worldwide With 'ARIRANG'

BTS is already breaking personal records with their long-awaited comeback!

On March 20 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS made their highly-anticipated return with their new album “ARIRANG” and its title track “SWIM.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “ARIRANG” sold a staggering total of 3,981,507 copies on its first day of sales alone—managing to break BTS’s previous first-week sales record of 3,378,633 (set by their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7”) within just one day.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher BTS’s record will climb by the end of March 26.

Additionally, immediately upon their release, “ARIRANG” and its title track “SWIM” shot to the top of charts both within Korea and across the globe. By the morning of March 21 KST, “SWIM” had hit No. 1 on major domestic charts like Melon, Bugs, Genie, and FLO. As of 11 a.m. KST, “SWIM” and fan-favorite B-side “Body to Body” were still No. 1 and No. 2 on Melon’s Top 100 chart.

Outside of Korea, by 9 a.m. KST, “SWIM” had also already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 90 different regions, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Meanwhile, “ARIRANG” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 88 different regions, including Italy, Mexico, and Sweden.

Additionally, BTS’s music video for “SWIM” topped YouTube’s Trending Music lists in at least 70 different regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and France.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS in their docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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