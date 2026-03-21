Chae Jong Hyeop Finally Tracks Down Lee Ju Yeon On 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a glimpse of Chae Jong Hyeop and Lee Ju Yeon’s reunion!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously on “In Your Radiant Season,” Sunwoo Chan lost part of his memories after a near-fatal accident in Boston seven years ago—the same accident that killed Song Ha Ran’s then-boyfriend Kang Hyuk Chan. Due to his partial amnesia, Sunwoo Chan was haunted by the memory of a specific “bracelet sound,” but he was unable to remember much else about it.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Sunwoo Chan is at the hospital when he unexpectedly hears the very sound that has haunted his memory. Before he even realizes what he’s doing, Sunwoo Chan instinctively follows the sound and winds up coming face to face with Cha Soo Jin (Lee Ju Yeon) for the first time in seven years.

Cha Soo Jin is visibly startled at seeing Sunwoo Chan again, while he seizes the opportunity to ask her for answers about that fateful day from years ago.

Meanwhile, after getting all dressed up for a date to celebrate Sunwoo Chan’s birthday, Song Ha Ran gets stood up. While Song Ha Ran grows increasingly nervous about Sunwoo Chan not answering his phone, Sunwoo Chan is repeatedly triggered by something and ultimately ends up fainting.

Later, the two finally meet in the emergency room, where Song Ha Ran gazes at Sunwoo Chan with worried eyes. For his part, Sunwoo Chan makes up his mind to open up to Song Ha Ran about the things he’s hidden up until now.

Another set of stills shows Song Ha Dam (Oh Ye Ju) visiting Cha Yoo Kyum (Kim Tae Young) at the hospital early in the morning on the day of Korea’s college entrance exam (College Scholastic Ability Test).

There, she learns the secret that Cha Yoo Kyum has been hiding from her, and she is so shocked and devastated that she burst into tears.

What could have happened to Yoo Kyum ahead of his major league tryouts, and will Ha Dam be able to successfully take her CSAT?

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” will air on March 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Ju Yeon in “Love is for Suckers” below:

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