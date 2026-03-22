BTS Breaks Records For Highest 1st-Day Streams Of Any Pop Group Or K-Pop Artist In Apple Music History

BTS’s comeback is off to a record-breaking start!

On March 20 at 1 p.m. KST, BTS made their long-awaited return with their fifth full-length album “ARIRANG” and its title track “SWIM.”

The following day, Apple Music announced that “ARIRANG” had already broken two records on the streaming platform.

According to Apple Music, “ARIRANG” has achieved the highest first-day streams worldwide of any K-pop album in the history of the platform. It has also set a new record for the highest first-day streams worldwide of any pop album by a group from any country.

Congratulations to BTS on their exciting achievements!

Watch BTS in their docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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