BTS Sweeps Top 14 Spots On Spotify Global Chart + Breaks 1st-Day Stream Records With 'ARIRANG'

BTS is soaring to new heights with their latest album!

On March 21, the day after the release of BTS’s new album “ARIRANG,” Spotify announced that it had already broken two records on the streaming platform.

According to Spotify, “ARIRANG” became both “the most streamed K-pop album in Spotify history” and “the most streamed album [of any genre] in a single day in 2026 so far.”

The 14 tracks on “ARIRANG” also swept the top 14 spots on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart. BTS’s new title track “SWIM” debuted at No. 1, while the album’s B-sides claimed the next 13 spots on the chart.

“Body to Body” entered the chart at No. 2, “Hooligan” at No. 3, “FYA” at No. 4, “Aliens” at No. 5, “2.0” at No. 6, “Merry Go Round” at No. 7, “NORMAL” at No. 8, “Like Animals” at No. 9, “they don’t know ‘bout us” at No. 10, “No. 29” at No. 11, “One More Night” at No. 12, “Please” at No. 13, and “Into the Sun” at No. 14.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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