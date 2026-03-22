P1Harmony Enters Top 4 Of Billboard 200 For 1st Time With 'UNIQUE'

P1Harmony is soaring to new heights on the Billboard 200 with their latest release!

On March 22 local time, Billboard announced that P1Harmony’s new mini album “UNIQUE” had debuted at No. 4 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

Not only has “UNIQUE” achieved P1Harmony’s highest ranking yet on the Billboard 200, but it is also their first Korean album ever to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The group first broke into the top 10 last year with their English-language album “EX,” which peaked at No. 9.

“UNIQUE” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “UNIQUE” earned a total of 58,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on March 19. The mini album’s total score consisted of 56,000 traditional album sales—marking P1Harmony’s best sales week yet in the United States—and 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 2.22 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

“UNIQUE” is P1Harmony’s sixth overall chart entry on the Billboard 200, following “HARMONY : ALL IN” (which peaked at No. 51), “Killin’ It” (No. 39), “SAD SONG” (No. 16), “DUH!” (No. 23), and “EX” (No. 9).

Congratulations to P1Harmony on their impressive achievement!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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