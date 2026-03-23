Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, And More Confirmed For New Cooking Drama

If you love cooking—this upcoming K-drama is for you!

On March 23, JTBC’s upcoming drama “Final Table” (literal title) confirmed its cast lineup of Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, and Jung Yoo Jin.

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop, who has captivated viewers in dramas across various genres and even animation, will be playing chef Kang Han, who lives abroad. After experiencing an unexpected situation, he dives into the competition while representing restaurant Familia, making viewers curious to find out if Kang Han will be able to captivate the judges with his own “flavor.”

Hong Hwa Yeon will star as Choi Song Yi, the hall manager of Familia. While struggling to protect the restaurant built by her father, who passed away due to an unfortunate accident, she meets chef Kang Han.

Chang Ryul will portray the perfectionist chef Cha Woo Jin, who was raised as a gifted talent from a young age. Bringing high stakes to the cooking competition, Cha Woo Jin has a strong competitive spirit and desire for victory as Kang Han’s greatest rival.

Jung Yoo Jin will portray Seon Jung Won, the executive producer of “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” Having fallen deeply for the charm of the world of food by chance, Seon Jung Won meets many diverse chefs while planning a competition that will select the greatest chef in South Korea.

The individual stories of the chefs and characters as well as the delicious cooking scenes and fierce competition will make “Final Table” a must-watch drama. The production team shared, “As the competition that unfolds within the drama will be formatted like a reality show, [viewers] will be able to simultaneously enjoy a show while watching the drama. Furthermore, please also show lots of anticipation for the hot acting synergy between Ahn Hyo Seop, Hong Hwa Yeon, Chang Ryul, and Jung Yoo Jin.”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Final Table” will air in the second half of 2026.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chang Ryul in “Love Me” on Viki:

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