Cha Hak Yeon Is A Math Teacher Swept Up In Kim Hyang Gi's BL Novel In Upcoming Drama

Cha Hak Yeon will be transforming into a teacher for his latest role in “The Absolute Value of Romance”!

“The Absolute Value of Romance” is a drama about high school student Yeo Ui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who writes romance novels featuring handsome teachers as the main characters. She encounters the teachers—Ga Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon), Noh Da Ju (Kim Jae Hyun), Jung Gi Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck), Yoon Dong Ju (Kim Dong Gyu)—in real life in unexpected moments and becomes the central figure in a turbulent school life.

The newly released stills depict Cha Hak Yeon as the newly appointed math teacher Ga Woo Su. As a member of the high-IQ society Mensa, Ga Woo Su boasts an IQ of 156. With calm and cold charisma, he looks at his students with a steady gaze, exuding charm despite a difficult-to-approach aura.

However, outside the classroom, Ga Woo Su exudes a different charm. From his first day at work, Ga Woo Su appears to have gotten swept up in an unexpected incident as he looks at his laptop with a serious facial expression, making viewers wonder what chaotic events will unfold as he meets secret BL writer Yeo Ui Ju.

Having starred in “Oh My Ghost Clients,” “Castaway Diva,” “Joseon Attorney: A Morality,” and more, viewers are already anticipating his next transformation.

“The Absolute Value of Love” will premiere on April 17 at 8 p.m. KST via Coupang Play. Watch a teaser here!

Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” on Viki:

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