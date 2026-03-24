BTS's Netflix Comeback Special Racks Up 18.4 Million Viewers In Its First 24 Hours

BTS’s live comeback special drew an impressive number of viewers on Netflix!

On March 24 local time, Netflix announced that its live concert special “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG” had racked up a total of 18.4 million viewers within its first day. This figure includes both viewers who tuned in during the initial livestream and those who watched it during the 24 hours immediately following the end of the livestream.

Even without accounting for this full 24-hour window, “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG” debuted as the most-watched non-English-language TV title on the global Netflix Top 10 for the week of March 16 to 22. The special also made the overall top 10 in 80 different countries, and it hit No. 1 in 24 different countries.

Netflix also revealed that “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE: ARIRANG” garnered 2.6 billion impressions across its social media channels.

Congratulations to BTS!

18.4 million global viewers (Live+1) showed up for their BANGTAN when BTS reunited LIVE onstage for the first time in almost four years in BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG!



Congratulations to RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook on their iconic performance. pic.twitter.com/CjAkPCJYeK — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 24, 2026

Watch BTS in their docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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