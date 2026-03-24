March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Mar 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between February 25 and March 25.

The cast of the hit film “The King’s Warden” swept all of the top five spots on this month’s list. which star Park Ji Hoon topped with a brand reputation index of 22,943,371.

Yoo Hae Jin followed in second place with a brand reputation index of 12,227,054, while Yoo Ji Tae ranked third with a score of 8,654,834.

Lee Jun Hyuk took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,897,442, and Jeon Mi Do came in at a very close fifth with a score of 6,721,030.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Park Ji Hoon 
  2. Yoo Hae Jin
  3. Yoo Ji Tae
  4. Lee Jun Hyuk
  5. Jeon Mi Do
  6. Moon Sang Min
  7. Shin Hae Sun
  8. Go Youn Jung
  9. Kim Min
  10. Han Ji Min
  11. Park Jeong Min
  12. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  13. Kim Seon Ho
  14. Ha Jung Woo
  15. Park Shin Hye
  16. Byun Yo Han
  17. Kim Tae Ri
  18. Choi Ji Su
  19. Lee Ki Taek
  20. Shin Sae Kyeong
  21. Yoo Yeon Seok
  22. Mun Ka Young
  23. Park Sung Hoon
  24. Chae Jong Hyeop
  25. Kim Hye Yoon
  26. Lee Yi Dam
  27. Lee Je Hoon
  28. Ju Ji Hoon
  29. Koo Kyo Hwan
  30. Seo In Guk

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms” here:

Watch Now

Or check out Lee Jun Hyuk’s drama “Love Scout” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

BLACKPINK
Byun Yo Han
Chae Jong Hyeop
Choi Ji Su
Go Youn Jung
Ha Jung Woo
Han Ji Min
Jeon Mi Do
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Ju Ji Hoon
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min
Kim Seon Ho
Kim Tae Ri
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Ki Taek
Lee Yi Dam
Moon Sang Min
Mun Ka Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Shin Hye
Park Sung Hoon
Seo In Guk
Shin Hae Sun
Shin Sae Kyeong
The King's Warden
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoo Yeon Seok

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read