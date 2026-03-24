March Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between February 25 and March 25.

The cast of the hit film “The King’s Warden” swept all of the top five spots on this month’s list. which star Park Ji Hoon topped with a brand reputation index of 22,943,371.

Yoo Hae Jin followed in second place with a brand reputation index of 12,227,054, while Yoo Ji Tae ranked third with a score of 8,654,834.

Lee Jun Hyuk took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,897,442, and Jeon Mi Do came in at a very close fifth with a score of 6,721,030.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And Yoo Ji Tae in “When My Love Blooms” here:

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Or check out Lee Jun Hyuk’s drama “Love Scout” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews