Lee Je Hoon Makes Heartfelt Donation For Cancer And Underprivileged Patients

Lee Je Hoon has extended a warm helping hand to cancer and underprivileged patients!

On March 25, Lee Je Hoon’s agency Company On said, “Actor Lee Je Hoon donated 100 million won (approximately $66,771) to Asan Medical Center.” He made the donation hoping to help build advanced treatment systems for cancer patients and create a better medical environment.

Lee Je Hoon said, “I am glad I can offer support from afar whenever I hear news about the treatment of underprivileged patients. At the same time, I decided to make this donation because I wanted to help the hospital development fund so patients can get more active support for their treatment. I will continue to try to show my support regularly.”

Since his first donation in 2021, Lee Je Hoon has stayed connected with the hospital. He has donated to help reduce the suffering of underprivileged and pediatric patients. He also gives regularly to other causes, including being the first major donor to Oxfam, an international relief and development organization, and being listed as a major donor to organizations such as The Beautiful Foundation and ChildFund Korea (Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation).

Last month, Lee Je Hoon successfully held his 20th-anniversary fan meeting, “Our 20th Moment.” He is set to appear in SBS’s new drama, “There’s a Winning Chance” (literal translation), scheduled to air in 2027.

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