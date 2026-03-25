Red Velvet's Irene Announces Dates And Cities For First Solo Asia Tour 'I-WILL'

Red Velvet’s Irene is gearing up for her first solo tour in Asia!

On March 25, Irene announced the dates and cities for her upcoming 2026 Asia tour “I-WILL.”

The tour will kick off on May 23 in Seoul, followed by stops in Taipei, Macau, Singapore, and Bangkok.

Check out the full tour details below:

Are you excited for Irene’s upcoming Asia tour? Stay tuned for updates, and also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

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