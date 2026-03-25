'The King's Warden' Becomes Third Ever Korean Film To Surpass 15 Million Moviegoers

“The King’s Warden” has set a new box-office milestone, drawing 15 million moviegoers and continuing its record-breaking run!

According to the Korean Film Council’s (KOFIC) Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), “The King’s Warden” surpassed 15 million moviegoers as of March 25, achieving the record in just 50 days since its release.

To date, it has become the No. 1 film of all time in total cumulative box-office revenue, and it currently ranks third on the all-time Korean box-office admissions chart, following “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (17.61 million) and “Extreme Job” (16.26 million). Given this momentum, anticipation is high that it could surpass “The Admiral: Roaring Currents.”

Set in 1457, the film tells the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon, who is betrayed by his uncle and dethroned before being exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province. There, he meets and forms an unexpected bond with village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), setting the story’s events in motion.

Congratulations to the film’s cast and crew!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “Love Song for Illusion” on Viki below:

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Also check out Yoo Hae Jin’s other box office hit “Exhuma”:

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