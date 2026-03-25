Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Bum Get Into A War Of Nerves Over Chae Won Bin In “Sold Out On You” Teaser

Upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out on You” has released a new teaser!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The teaser video begins with a heartwarming moment showing Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin gazing at each other affectionately as if they are lovers. The romantic atmosphere between the two—who can’t stop laughing, as if simply being together brings pure joy, sparks excitement.

However, despite appearing so happy, their first encounter was anything but smooth. One scene shows the two engaged in an intense staring contest, hinting that their first impression was completely off. To make matters worse, they address each other stiffly with, “Excuse me,” as if they don’t even want to say each other’s names, bickering over every interaction. Matthew Lee ignores Dam Ye Jin’s handshake, constantly avoids her, and puts up walls with words like, “I don’t like it,” or “No,” leaving her bewildered.

Yet, as time passes, Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin gradually begin to understand each other without even realizing it. Sharing the common trait of always giving their best in whatever they do, they slowly start to understand each other’s hearts.

The teaser also hints at a crisis in their relationship with the arrival of Seo Eric (Kim Bum), who introduces himself as an executive director at Étoile, a cosmetics company. He approaches Dam Ye Jin first and engages in close conversation with her in front of Matthew Lee, creating tension.

Watch the teaser below!

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “Strong Underdog” on Viki:

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