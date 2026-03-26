Kim Bum Transforms Into An Executive Director Of A Global Skincare Brand In New Drama “Sold Out On You”

Upcoming SBS drama “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills of Kim Bum in character!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Kim Bum plays Seo Eric, an executive director at the global skincare brand Étoile. He moved to France at a young age with his mother and has remained in a carefully balanced position within a fierce succession battle, avoiding the spotlight. However, he falls in love at first sight with Dam Ye Jin during a chance encounter in Korea.

Even after returning to France, Seo Eric cannot forget Dam Ye Jin. He seizes a distribution deal with a popular home shopping channel as an opportunity to return to Korea. There, he meets Dam Ye Jin again as a business partner, and their connection continues.

At work, Seo Eric shows a professional side. In private, however, he reveals a contrasting charm, with a cute, puppy-like smile and a devoted personality. It remains to be seen whether the two, who reunite as if by fate, will turn their connection into love.

“Sold Out on You” will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Bum in “Ghost Doctor” on Viki:

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