Lee Sang Yeob Confirmed To Join Hyeri And Hwang In Youp In New Rom-Com Drama

Lee Sang Yeob has joined the cast of ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” (literal translation)!

Penned by writer Jung Eun Bi, who previously worked on “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and “Doom at Your Service,” “Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin, who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Jo Yi Jae, who has forgotten her own.

Hwang In Youp, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, Lee Yul Eum, and Baek Sung Chul were previously confirmed to star in the drama as Woo Soo Bin, Jo Yi Jae, Oh Ha Na, and Shim Yoo Geon, respectively.

Lee Sang Yeob plays Seo In Wook, the CEO of a film production company. The relationships surrounding Seo In Wook add depth to the story.

All eyes are on the chemistry between Seo In Wook and Woo Soo Bin. They met as colleagues on set and have since become close friends, though they are polar opposites. Because of these differences, they understand each other deeply, building a strong friendship that is expected to bring warmth to the story.

Seo In Wook also leads a romantic storyline, adding another dimension to the story. His love story, unfolding within an engaging narrative, offers unique excitement.

“Dream to You” is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Lee Sang Yeob in “My Lovely Boxer” with subtitles on Viki:

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