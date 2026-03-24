Baek Sung Chul Confirmed To Join Hwang In Youp And Hyeri In New Rom-Com Drama

Baek Sung Chul has joined the cast of ENA’s upcoming drama “Dream to You” (literal translation)!

Penned by writer Jung Eun Bi, who previously worked on “Goblin” and “Doom at Your Service,” “Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin, who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Jo Yi Jae, who has forgotten her own.

Hwang In Youp, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri, and Lee Yul Eum were previously confirmed to star in the drama as Woo Soo Bin, Jo Yi Jae, and Oh Ha Na, respectively.

Baek Sung Chul plays Shim Yoo Geon, a minor actor holding on in Seoul while dreaming of becoming South Korea’s Takeshi Kaneshiro. Though he came from the provinces and must worry about making a living, he never gives up on acting. Believing that effort does not betray, he has kept going, but over time he faces fewer opportunities and the anxiety of a dream past its expiration date. Baek Sung Chul portrays the inner struggles of youth with honest, realistic acting.

“Dream to You” is scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2026. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Baek Sung Chul in “Brewing Love” below:

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