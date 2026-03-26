Kim Young Dae And Lee Naeun Deny Dating Rumors

Kim Young Dae’s and Lee Naeun’s agencies quickly denied their dating rumors.

On March 26, a media outlet reported that Kim Young Dae and Lee Naeun were seen spending time together and enjoying an everyday outing, sparking dating rumors.

In response to the report, Kim Young Dae’s agency OUTER UNIVERSE and Lee Naeun’s agency Namoo Actors denied their dating rumors, saying that the two are close friends.

Their connection began with the 2019 MBC drama “Extraordinary You,” and it is said that they have continued their friendship even after the series ended.

Kim Young Dae, who started out as a model, made his debut in 2017 through a web drama and has been actively appearing in various projects including the “The Penthouse” series, “Sh**ting Stars,” “Moon River,” and “Dear X.” Kim Young Dae set to enlist in the military in April.

Lee Naeun, formerly a member of the girl group APRIL, has continued her acting career through various dramas including “A-Teen,” “Flex x Cop,” and “The Defects.”

Watch Kim Young Dae and Lee Naeun in “Extraordinary You”:

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