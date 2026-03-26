Lee Sung Kyung Celebrates Chae Jong Hyeop's First Birthday Together As A Couple “In Your Radiant Season”

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has released new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Sunwoo Chan unexpectedly reunited with Cha Soo Jin (Lee Joo Yeon), the person behind the bracelet sound that had been haunting him, after seven years. He recalled the day of the explosion accident, when he confessed to his roommate Kang Hyuk Chan (Kwon Do Hyoung) that he had been messaging his girlfriend, leading to conflict.

He also remembered the relationship between Kang Hyuk Chan and Cha Soo Jin. As his feelings for Song Ha Ran deepened, Sunwoo Chan became consumed by guilt for deceiving her and went to find Cha Soo Jin to ask about the truth of what happened that day. However, Cha Soo Jin reacted intensely, hinting that there is more to the explosion.

The newly released stills show Song Ha Ran and Sunwoo Chan celebrating his birthday together in a secluded park. Earlier, their date had been canceled when Sunwoo Chan, the birthday celebrant, suddenly collapsed before they could meet. To make up for it, Song Ha Ran arranges a simple birthday party in the park. The two spend intimate time together celebrating Sunwoo Chan’s first birthday since becoming a couple.

Sunwoo Chan, overwhelmed with anxiety following his tense encounter with Cha Soo Jin, struggles to hide his emotions as he expresses his gratitude to Song Ha Ran. Song Ha Ran gifts him a cardigan she prepared just for him, deepening the affectionate atmosphere.

However, the peaceful atmosphere is short-lived. Song Ha Ran discovers an item in her bag that appears to belong to Cha Soo Jin, signaling another crack in their relationship. The stills below capture the tense atmosphere between Song Ha Ran and Cha Soo Jin when they meet again at the hospital.

Sunwoo Chan freezes with anxiety as he watches the two. Determined to fill in the gaps in his memory, Sun Woo Chan seeks out Cha Soo Jin once more and asks about the truth behind the explosion. A single remark from Cha Soo Jin, who has remained silent until now, will reportedly shake the entire story, raising anticipation for what really happened on the day of the explosion.

The next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” airs on March 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

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