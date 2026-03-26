BOYNEXTDOOR Confirms Plans For May Return

It’s official: BOYNEXTDOOR is gearing up to return in May!

On March 26, JoyNews24 reported that according to multiple industry insiders, BOYNEXTDOOR was preparing to make a comeback with a new song in May.

Later that day, BOYNEXTDOOR leader Jaehyun confirmed the rumors by changing his Weverse bio to read, “New song in May.”

The group’s upcoming release will mark their first comeback since returning with “The Action” in October of last year.

Stay tuned for more details about BOYNEXTDOOR’s comeback!

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