KCON LA 2026 Announces Lineup

KCON LA 2026 has revealed its lineup of performing artists!

KCON is a major convention and music festival that celebrates Korean pop culture and entertainment, and it includes concerts featuring performances by popular K-pop artists.

On March 26 local time, KCON announced that NCT 127, TXT, and ZEROBASEONE would be headlining KCON LA 2026, which will be held over three days from August 14 to 16.

The lineups for each of the three days is as follows:

Day 1 (August 14): NCT 127, KickFlip, Santos Bravos, TREASURE, &TEAM, from20 & HELLO GLOOM, KEYVITUP, ONE PACT

Day 2 (August 15): ZEROBASEONE, ILLIT, izna, P1Harmony, NCT’s Taeyong, TXT’s Yeonjun, from20 & HELLO GLOOM, KEYVITUP, RESCENE

Day 3 (August 16): TXT, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, JO1, MEOVV, ONE PACT, RESCENE, So!YoON!

Check out a more detailed breakdown of the lineups for each KCON LA stage below:

Watch TXT and ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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