BTS To Release 'SWIM' Remixes For Each Member

Get ready for seven new remixes of BTS’s latest hit!

On March 27, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that they would be releasing seven different “member remixes” of “SWIM,” the title track of BTS’s new album “ARIRANG,” later that same day at 1 p.m. KST.

BTS’s new remix album “KEEP SWIMMING” will contain nine tracks, including the original version of “SWIM” and the instrumental version of the song.

The remaining seven tracks will be remixes with “diverse charms” that will “reflect each of the seven members’ musical tastes.”

RM’s “Chill Hip Hop Remix” will feature a “softer and more relaxed vibe,” while Jin’s “Alternative Rock Remix” will combine Brit rock and punk rock.

Suga’s “Melodic Techno Remix” will add depth to the song with a “multidimensional club sound,” while j-hope’s “Afrobeat Remix” will add a “groove centered on guitar and piano melodies.”

Jimin’s “Slow Jam R&B Remix” will express emotion through “soulful guitar, smooth EP sounds, and bouncy drums,” while V’s “Electronic Remix” will boast “sophisticated energy” with “intense bass and altered vocal textures.”

Finally, Jungkook’s “Acoustic Lofi Remix” will enhance “the original song’s cozy vibe with lo-fi acoustic guitar and warm vocals.”

Check out BIGHIT MUSIC’s full English announcement below:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.



We are pleased to announce the release of BTS’s “KEEP SWIMMING,” featuring seven member remixes.



The “KEEP SWIMMING” album contains nine tracks, including the title track “SWIM,” which was released on March 20. The remixes bring diverse charms by expanding the original song’s framework to reflect each of the seven members’ musical tastes.



RM’s version kicks it off by adding a softer and more relaxed vibe, while Jin’s alternative rock version combines Brit rock and punk rock, and SUGA’s melodic techno version adds depth to the song with a multidimensional club sound.



j-hope adds a unique Afrobeat groove centered on guitar and piano melodies, while Jimin expresses his emotions through soulful guitar, smooth EP sounds, and bouncy drums.



V adds sophisticated energy with an electronic remix featuring intense bass and altered vocal textures, while Jung Kook enhances the original song’s cozy vibe with lo-fi acoustic guitar and warm vocals.



Hear “SWIM” in new ways through the seven genre-hopping member remixes featured on “KEEP SWIMMING.”



1. SWIM

2. SWIM with RM (Chill Hip Hop Remix)

3. SWIM with Jin (Alternative Rock Remix)

4. SWIM with SUGA (Melodic Techno Remix)

5. SWIM with j-hope (Afrobeat Remix)

6. SWIM with Jimin (Slow Jam R&B Remix)

7. SWIM with V (Electronic Remix)

8. SWIM with Jung Kook (Acoustic Lofi Remix)

9. SWIM (Instrumental)



We ask for your continued interest in “SWIM,” and for your enthusiasm and support for BTS’s upcoming activities. * Release Date: 1 pm, Friday, March 27, 2026 (KST)



Thank you.

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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