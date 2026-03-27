BTS Achieves Their Highest 1st-Week Sales Yet With 'ARIRANG'

BTS has set a new personal record with their latest album!

Last week, BTS made their long-awaited comeback with their fourth full-length album “ARIRANG” on March 20. By the end of the day, “ARIRANG” had already sold over 3.9 million copies, smashing BTS’s previous first-week sales record of 3,378,633 (set by their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7”) within just one day.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “ARIRANG” went on to sell an impressive total of 4,169,464 copies in the first week of its release (March 20 to 26), marking a new career high for BTS.

Meanwhile, as of March 27 KST, “ARIRANG” has reached No. 1 on Apple Music Top Albums charts in at least 115 different regions. The album’s title track, “SWIM,” has also held onto the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart for six consecutive days since its release.

Congratulations to BTS on their successful comeback!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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