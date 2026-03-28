BTS Debuts At No. 1 On UK's Official Albums Chart + Hits Career High On Singles Chart With 'ARIRANG' And 'SWIM'

BTS is “swimming” to new heights in the United Kingdom!

On March 27 local time, the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that BTS’s new album “ARIRANG” had debuted at No. 1 on its Official Albums Chart.

BTS also achieved their highest ranking yet on the Official Singles Chart with their new title track “SWIM,” which debuted at No. 2. Two of BTS’s B-sides from “ARIRANG” also made this week’s top 40: “Body to Body” entered the chart at No. 28, while “FYA” debuted at No. 39.

“ARIRANG,” which also debuted at No. 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart this week, is BTS’s third album to top the Official Albums Chart and their 12th entry overall. The group previously hit No. 1 on the Official Albums Chart with their 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona” and their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

Meanwhile, “SWIM” is BTS’s fifth top 10 hit on the Official Singles Chart, following in the footsteps of “Dynamite” (which peaked at No. 3), “Life Goes On” (No. 10), “Butter” (No. 3), and their Coldplay collab “My Universe” (No. 3).

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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