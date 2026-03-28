Chae Jong Hyeop Makes A Dangerous Decision After Lee Sung Kyung Feels Betrayed By Him On 'In Your Radiant Season'

MBC’s “In Your Radiant Season” has shared a glimpse of its next episode!

“In Your Radiant Season” is a romance drama about the love story between Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has closed herself off as through trapped in a long winter.

Spoilers

Previously on “In Your Radiant Season,” as Sunwoo Chan’s feelings for Song Ha Ran grew deeper, he made up his mind to reveal everything about his past and what happened seven years ago. In order to piece together all the facts from that time, Sunwoo Chan painstakingly went over his own memories and attempted to fill in the gaps that he had forgotten, and he also documented this process.

But before Sunwoo Chan could come clean about the past, Song Ha Ran unexpectedly stumbled upon his records and learned the shocking truth on her own. After finding out that Sunwoo Chan had known her for seven years and had been hiding his connection to her former boyfriend, Song Ha Ran felt deeply betrayed.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Song Ha Ran will struggle with her shock and betrayal after learning Sunwoo Chan’s secret. Meanwhile, a desperate Sunwoo Chan will do everything he can in order to convey his sincerity to Song Ha Ran.

However, due to the increasing severity of his hallucinations and memory distortions, his condition deteriorates and leaves him in a precarious situation. While searching for Song Ha Ran, Sunwoo Chan ultimately winds up making a dangerous decision.

When Song Ha Ran goes to the hospital to visit Kim Na Na (Lee Mi Sook), who is anxiously awaiting her surgery, she tries her best to conceal her feelings so her grandmother won’t worry. But despite her efforts, Kim Na Na immediately notices that something is amiss and guesses correctly that there has been a major change in her relationship with Sunwoo Chan.

To find out whether the couple’s love will be able to weather this storm, catch the next episode of “In Your Radiant Season” on March 28 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Sung Kyung’s drama “About Time” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)