Watch: 'If Wishes Could Kill' Announces Premiere Date With Chilling New Teasers Starring Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, And More

The upcoming high school horror drama “If Wishes Could Kill” is gearing up for its premiere!

“If Wishes Could Kill” is a horror series about a group of high schoolers who suddenly learn that they are fated to die after being cursed by a mysterious wish-granting app called “GIRIGO.” As they race against time to escape the app’s deadly curse, they wind up uncovering its sinister truth. The drama stars Jeon So Young, Kang Mina, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je, Jeon So Nee, Roh Jae Won, and more.

The newly released teaser poster features a high school student standing in the middle of an empty hallway while holding a broken smartphone. The poster asks the chilling question, “Got a wish worth dying for?” making viewers intrigued to find out what wishes the students will make.

In the teaser video released along with the poster, Hyeong Wook (Lee Hyo Je) runs at Yoo Se Ah (Jeon So Young) with a cutter blade as a mysterious timer ticks down on his phone. The teaser shows teens recording their wishes and sending then through the GIRIGO app, only to be swept up in chaos and horror.

Watch the teaser below!

“If Wishes Could Kill” will premiere on April 24.

While waiting, watch the high school horror drama “Night Has Come” below:

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