BTS's 'ARIRANG' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 With Biggest Sales Week Of Any Group In Over A Decade

BTS’s latest album has made a historic debut on the Billboard 200!

On March 29 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s new album “ARIRANG” had debuted at No. 1 on its Top 200 Albums chart, its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States.

Not only did “ARIRANG” achieve the biggest week of any album by a Korean artist in Billboard 200 history, but it also achieved the biggest U.S. sales week of any album by a group since One Direction’s “Midnight Memories” in 2013.

Additionally, “ARIRANG” achieved the biggest U.S. vinyl sales week of any album by a group since Luminate began electronically tracking sales in 1991, racking up 208,000 sales on vinyl alone in its first week.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a record-breaking 641,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on March 26. Notably, “ARIRANG” was both the best-selling album and the most-streamed album of the week in the United States, debuting at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Streaming Albums chart.

The album’s total score included 532,000 traditional album sales and 95,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 99.10 million on-demand audio streams in the album’s first week—marking BTS’s biggest streaming week to date for an album. The remainder of the album’s score is comprised of track equivalent album (TEA) units.

“ARIRANG” is BTS’s seventh album to enter the chart at No. 1. The group previously topped the chart with “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Answer,” “Map of the Soul: Persona,” “Map of the Soul: 7,” “BE,” and “Proof.”

Congratulations to BTS on their new Billboard records!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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