Watch: IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, And Gong Seung Yeon Captivate As They Pose For 'Perfect Crown' Posters

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has given viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the poster shoots for the upcoming drama!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

At the poster shoot, Byeon Woo Seok remarks, “I tried on nearly five jackets, but we settled on this grey jacket. It goes well overall with the background, and it fits the vibe of Grand Prince Ian.” When asked what poster he is most looking forward to, Byeon Woo Seok shares, “It’s the one wearing a uniform with Hui Ju. I’m curious how the waltz vibe came out.”

Noh Sang Hyun further compliments the poster concept ideas, showcasing his sharp three-piece suit.

In the group poster shoot, the four actors IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Noh Sang Hyun, and Gong Seung Yeon are focused on delivering different poses that highlight their characters, simultaneously taking care to examine the monitor between brief breaks. When IU falters slightly while adjusting her position, Byeon Woo Seok sweetly reaches out to help stabilize her chair.

While filming the poster where IU and Byeon Woo Seok are dancing, the writer instructs them to not look directly at the camera. The actors attentively check the subtle details of their pose to create the perfect heart-fluttering poster.

Watch the making-of video below!

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki:

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And check out IU in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” below:

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