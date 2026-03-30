Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, Park Byung Eun, And More Confirmed For New Drama

Ji Sung, Ha Yun Kyung, Park Byung Eun, and Moon So Ri have been confirmed for the new drama “Apartment” (literal title)!

“Apartment” follows former gangster Hae Kang as he runs for apartment association president to get his hands on the building’s hidden money and teams up with residents to expose corruption.

Ji Sung will take on the role of Hae Kang, a former gangster. Ha Yun Kyung plays Kang Ha Ri, a part-time employee at a major law firm. Moon So Ri will transform into Jang Sook Jin, a notorious busybody and chatterbox in the apartment. Park Byung Eun plays Lee Choong Won, the CEO of True Value Apartment construction company and a resident who lives in the penthouse on the top floor. As both a resident and the person who shaped the apartment into the residents’ own fortress, Lee Choong Won is set to clash with Hae Kang, who is investigating the building’s hidden funds.

Furthermore, Baek Hyun Jin is reported to play Lee Kang Won, chairman of the residents’ association. Lee Kang Won is expected to become deeply entangled with the hidden money that Hae Kang is targeting.

“Apartment” is set to premiere this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” below:

Watch Now

And Ha Yun Kyung in her film “Go Back” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)