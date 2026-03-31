Stray Kids' 'Chk Chk Boom' Becomes Their 8th MV To Hit 200 Million Views

Another Stray Kids music video has surpassed the 200 million mark on YouTube!

The group’s music video for “Chk Chk Boom” reached 200 million views on March 31 at 5:15 a.m. KST. This is approximately one year, eight months, and 12 days since its release on July 19, 2024 at 1 p.m. KST.

“Chk Chk Boom” is Stray Kids’ eighth music video to hit 200 million views following “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” and “CASE 143.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the “Chk Chk Boom” music video again below: