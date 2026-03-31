2026 MAMA AWARDS Announces Dates And Venue

Get ready to celebrate another year of K-pop with MAMA AWARDS!

On March 31, CJ ENM announced that the 2026 MAMA AWARDS will take place on November 20 and 21 at the Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

The 2026 MAMA AWARDS will be streamed live worldwide via Mnet Plus, and with the foundation of the belief that “Music Makes ONE,” the program will have various online and offline events.

First launched in 1999 as Korea’s first music video ceremony by CJ ENM’s music channel Mnet, the awards rebranded as MAMA AWARDS in 2009 from the Mnet Asian Music Awards, underscoring its commitment to go global. Since then, MAMA AWARDS has been at the forefront of K-pop’s global expansion by hosting the ceremony across the world, including Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, and the United States.

Are you excited for this year’s MAMA AWARDS? Stay tuned for updates! While waiting, check out our masterlist of K-pop tours here!

Also check out Mnet’s “BOYS II PLANET” below:

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