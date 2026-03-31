BTS's 'SWIM' Tops Billboard Charts Including Hot 100 + 'ARIRANG' Dominates Global 200

BTS has sweeped several Billboard charts with their long-awaited comeback!

In addition to “ARIRANG” topping the Billboard 200, the title track “SWIM” debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, making it their seventh song to top the chart, with 15.3 million official streams, 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 154,000 sales (digital and physical singles combined) in the United States.

Including “SWIM,” a total of 13 songs from “ARIRANG” entered the Hot 100 with “Body to Body” at No. 25, “Hooligan” at No. 35, “FYA” at No. 36, “NORMAL” at No. 41, “Aliens” at No. 46, “2.0” at No. 50, “Merry Go Round” at No. 52, “Like Animals” at No. 53, “they don’t know ’bout us” at No. 56, “One More Night” at No. 61, “Please” at No. 63, and “Into the Sun” at No. 68.

With “SWIM” at No. 1, “ARIRANG” tracks additionally took the top nine spots on the Global 200 and the top 10 spots on the Global 200 Excl. U.S., making BTS the first artist to take all top 10 spots simultaneously.

Nine Billboard charts including the Hot 100, Billboard 200, Artist 100, Global 200, Global Excl. U.S., Digital Song Sales, World Digital Song Sales, Top Album Sales, and Vinyl Albums charts were all topped by BTS this week.

Congratulations to BTS!

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