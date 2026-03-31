'Siren's Kiss' Enjoys Boost In Ratings

Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon’s “Siren’s Kiss” is on a roll!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 9 of tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.8 percent. This is a 0.8 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.0 percent and the drama’s second best score.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Climax” starring Ha Ji Won and Ju Ji Hoon wrapped up the first half of its run with an average nationwide rating of 3.2 percent. This is a 0.3 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 3.5 percent.

Catch up on the first half of “Climax” with subtitles below:

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