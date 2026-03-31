Choo Young Woo Unveils Dashing New Profile Photos

Choo Young Woo has unveiled new profile pictures!

On March 31, Choo Young Woo’s agency J,WIDE COMPANY released new photos of the actor.

In the images, Choo Young Woo shows contrast from a natural look to more sleek vibes. With minimal styling, he shifts the mood effortlessly using only his gaze and poses.

First, Choo Young Woo highlighted his effortless charm in a casual outfit of a white T-shirt and denim pants. Even in relaxed poses, his sharp features stand out.

Dressed in a black outfit, he changes the mood with a calm expression, radiating charisma. Choo Young Woo stares into the camera with a deep gaze, showing a more mature look.

Choo Young Woo has solidified his status as a rising star through roles in “The Tale of Lady Ok,” “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Mercy for None,” “Head over Heels,” and the film “Even If This Love Disappears Tonight.” He is also set to appear in the upcoming ENA Monday-Tuesday drama “Romance Expert” (literal title) as Park Min Jae.

Watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis”:

Watch Now

Source (1)