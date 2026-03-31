ENHYPEN Changes Fan Chant For 18 Songs Ahead Of 2026-2027 World Tour 'BLOOD SAGA'

ENHYPEN has changed the fan chant for many of their songs ahead of their upcoming world tour.

On March 31, shortly after ENHYPEN revealed their plans for their new 2026-2027 world tour “BLOOD SAGA,” BELIFT LAB announced changes to the fan chant for 18 of the group’s songs—perhaps offering a sneak peek of their set list for their upcoming concerts.

Due to Heeseung’s departure from the group earlier this month, ENHYPEN’s newly updated fan chants are six-member versions that often add the phrase “saranghae” (Korean for “I love you”) immediately following the members’ names.

Check out BELIFT LAB’s full English announcement and all of the updated songs below: