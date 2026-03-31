P1Harmony's 'UNIQUE' Becomes Their 1st Album To Spend 2 Weeks In Top 150 Of Billboard 200

P1Harmony’s “UNIQUE” is the steadiest seller of their career in the United States!

Last week, P1Harmony’s new mini album “UNIQUE” became their highest-ranking album yet on the Billboard 200, where it debuted at No. 4.

On March 31 local time, Billboard revealed that “UNIQUE” was now spending its second week on the Billboard 200 at No. 138, marking the strongest second week of any P1Harmony album to date.

“UNIQUE” is P1Harmony’s third album to chart for multiple weeks on the Billboard 200, following their 2024 album “Killin’ It” and their 2025 English-language album “EX.”

Outside of the Billboard 200, “UNIQUE” spent a second consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Albums chart, and it also took No. 5 on the Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the fifth best-selling album of the week in the United States. Additionally, “UNIQUE” ranked No. 22 in its second week on Billboard’s Independent Albums chart.

Meanwhile, P1Harmony made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 92 this week, marking their 12th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to P1Harmony!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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