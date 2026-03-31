Watch: MAMAMOO's Hwasa Announces April Comeback Date With Teaser For 'So Cute'

Mark your calendars for MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s return!

On March 31, P NATION officially announced that Hwasa would be releasing a new digital single, “So Cute,” on April 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

“So Cute” will mark Hwasa’s first comeback since dropping the chart-topping hit “Good Goodbye” approximately six months ago.

Check out Hwasa’s intriguing new teaser video for her upcoming single below!

While you wait for “So Cute,” watch Hwasa in “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” on Viki below:

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