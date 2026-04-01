Choo Young Woo And Lee Se Young Confirmed For New Fantasy Romance Drama 'Long Vacation'

Choo Young Woo and Lee Se Young will be teaming up for the new Netflix drama “Long Vacation”!

“Long Vacation” is a heartwarming romance fantasy about Demon 3375, who comes to a seaside village in South Korea on a new mission. At a seaside hotel, he meets hotel room attendant Lee Deul Pan and begins to experience new emotions for the first time.

Having impressed in “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” “Mercy for None,” “The Tale of Lady Ok,” and “Head Over Heels,” Choo Young Woo is set to captivate fans as the role of Demon 3375, a powerful being who doesn’t know love.

Lee Se Young, who received great praise for “The Red Sleeve,” “The Story of Park’s Contract Marriage,” “What Comes After Love,” and more, will be playing the role of the capable hotel room attendant Lee Deul Pan whose life skills are maxed out.

“Long Vacation” will be helmed by director Lee Jung Hyo, who is known for “Crash Landing on You,” “The Price of Confession,” and “Doona!” The script is written by Jung Hyun Jung of “I Need Romance,” “Lovestruck in the City,” “Romance Is a Bonus Book,” and “Discovery of Love.”

Are you excited for “Long Vacation”? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Lee Se Young in “The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract” on Viki:

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Also watch Choo Young Woo in “School 2021” below:

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