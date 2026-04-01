Park Bo Young Is A Security Screening Officer Who Stumbles Upon A Huge Amount Of Gold Bars In New Drama “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled new stills of Park Bo Young in character!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Park Bo Young plays Kim Hee Joo, who awakens to desire after unexpectedly coming into possession of 150 billion won (approximately $99,429,900) in gold bars. Her character gradually shifts between desire and survival as she struggles with the consequences. Caught in a gold smuggling case, Kim Hee Joo must hide the gold bars while being chased. As she makes one choice after another to survive, she ultimately finds herself at the center of a dangerous game.

The stills of Kim Hee Joo show her staring at herself in the mirror, as if making a firm decision, hinting at her journey between desire and survival. In particular, Park Bo Young transformed by losing weight to convincingly show Kim Hee Joo’s path toward survival after she comes into possession of the gold bars.

Park Bo Young talked about what makes this role different from her previous ones: “Kim Hee Joo is a strong-willed character who goes through many changes. If I’ve often played determined characters who overcome challenges with a smile, this time I wanted to show a face struggling to survive, even in a dry and worn state.”

She added, “I found myself gradually becoming more like Hee Joo. I’ve done everything I could that was intense.”

Director Kim Seong Hoon explained the casting choice: “I wanted to show how ordinary desire can grow through Park Bo Young, who seems farthest from the image of desire. With an actress like Park Bo Young, viewers will experience everyday life transforming into a genre.”

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” below:

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