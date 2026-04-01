Watch: Wanna One Walks Down Memory Lane In First Teaser For Reunion Variety Show 'WANNA ONE GO : Back To Base'

The wait is nearly over—Wanna One will soon be back!

On April 1, Mnet Plus released a new teaser for the group’s highly-anticipated reunion variety show “WANNA ONE GO : Back to Base”! The teaser begins with the Wanna One members Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Bae Jin Young, Ha Sung Woon, Ong Seong Wu, Hwang Minhyun, Park Woo Jin, Yoon Ji Sung, Lee Dae Hwi, and Kim Jae Hwan joining for an in-person interview one by one. Member Lai Kuanlin is also briefly shown through what appears to be a video call.

Having been just recently discharged from the military, Kim Jae Hwan shares, “I’m a little nervous, and I don’t know what to say.” Lee Dae Hwi recalls when he first saw the reunion teaser, saying, “I sobbed in front of the refrigerator. It’s silly, right?”

The members express their excitement for their reunion, recalling memorable and funny moments from “Wanna One Go” such as playing the mafia game together. Sharing what they want to try for the upcoming variety show, the members suggest ideas such as traveling, exercising together, extreme sports, and more.

Check out the teaser below!

“WANNA ONE GO : Back to Base” will premiere on April 28. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Park Ji Hoon in “Weak Hero Class 1” on Viki:

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Also watch Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group“:

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