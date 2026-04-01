“Confidential Assignment” Confirmed To Return With 3rd Film

The hit action film “Confidential Assignment” will be returning with a third installment!

According to a report by SPOTV News on April 1, the third film in the series, tentatively titled “Confidential Assignment: The Final,” is currently in preparation. As the title suggests, the film is expected to serve as the grand finale of the franchise, featuring a large-scale story that spans both domestic and international settings.

In response to the report, a representative from the production company JK Film confirmed, “It’s true that we are preparing the third installment of ‘Confidential Assignment.’ We are aiming to begin production next year. The script is nearly complete, and we are currently in the process of coordinating the actors’ schedules.”

“Confidential Assignment” follows the joint investigation between North Korean detective Rim Chul Ryung (Hyun Bin) and South Korean detective Kang Jin Tae (Yoo Hae Jin). The first film, released in 2017, was a major hit, attracting 7.81 million viewers. The second installment, released in 2022, brought in 6.98 million moviegoers and expanded the story into a collaboration with the addition of Kang Jin Tae’s sister-in-law (Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona) and an FBI agent from the United States (Daniel Henney).

While waiting for updates, watch Watch Hyun Bin in “The Swindlers” below:

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And watch Lim Yoona in her film “Pretty Crazy”:

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