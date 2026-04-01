Update: Dayoung Stars In MV Teaser For 'What's a girl to do' Solo Comeback

Updated April 2 KST:

A music video teaser has been revealed for Dayoung’s comeback with “What’s a girl to do”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for WJSN’s Dayoung’s first-ever solo comeback!

On April 1, Dayoung officially announced the date and details for her upcoming return, which comes approximately eight months after her successful solo debut with “gonna love me, right?” and its hit title track “body.”

Dayoung will be making her comeback with the new single “What’s a girl to do” on April 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out Dayoung’s new challenge for her upcoming single below!

Watch Dayoung in her drama “Love Revolution” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now