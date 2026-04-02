Cha Joo Young, Kang You Seok, And More Confirmed To Join Jun Ji Hyun And Ji Chang Wook In New Fantasy Rom-Com Drama

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Human X Gumiho” (literal translation) has confirmed its cast lineup!

“Human X Gumiho” is a fantasy rom-com about a seductive being named Gu Ja Hong (Jun Ji Hyun) who bewitches humans and a human named Choi Seok (Ji Chang Wook) who irresistibly attracts mythical creatures as the two cross paths at the intersection of fate. The drama is a collaboration between director Kim Jung Sik of “No Gain No Love” and “Strong Girl Namsoon” and scriptwriter Im Meari, who is known for her rom-coms including “Beauty Inside” and “Doom at Your Service.”

Following the confirmation of Jun Ji Hyun and Ji Chang Wook, the production team also announced the addition of Cha Joo Young, Kang You Seok, Kim Jong Soo, and Kim Min Seok, along with special appearances by Hwang In Youp, Seolhyun, and Lee Jae In.

Cha Joo Young takes on the role of Ji Woo Gyeong, CEO of Woo Gyeong Entertainment and Gu Ja Hong’s trusted partner. A formidable figure who acts with decisive force once she makes a move, Ji Woo Gyeong is the only person who knows Gu Ja Hong’s true identity as a gumiho.

Kang You Seok appears as Go Tae Seung, deputy director of the Osung Museum. As Choi Seok’s only friend since childhood, he skillfully remains by his side as managing him becomes increasingly challenging.

Kim Jong Soo transforms into Man Gwan, Choi Seok’s grandfather and the owner of Osung House.

Kim Min Seok plays Beom Yi, a tiger from Inwangsan who enjoys a leisurely life. After unexpectedly ending up living with Choi Seok and Go Tae Seung, the 500-year-old Beom Yi is expected to add another layer of fun to the story.

The lineup of special appearances is also notable. Hwang In Youp plays Sam Yi, a three-legged dog known as the natural enemy of the gumiho, taking on a key role in the story. Due to an incident in the past, he has harbored hostility toward Gu Ja Hong for over a thousand years.

Seolhyun and Lee Jae In take on the roles of Yeon Yi and Bang Sang, respectively, supernatural beings who circle around Gu Ja Hong and Choi Seok. Yeon Yi is a memory spirit who guards the spring where supernatural beings are born, while Bang Sang is an aged spirit in the form of someone in their 20s.

“Human X Gumiho” is set to premiere in the first half of 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Cha Joo Young in the on-air drama “Climax”:

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And Kang You Seok in “Law and The City”:

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