Shin Ye Eun Joins Park Bo Gum In Talks For New Romance Drama

Shin Ye Eun may star in a new drama alongside Park Bo Gum!

On April 2, a media outlet reported that Shin Ye Eun is currently in talks to star as the female lead in the new drama “Night Traveler” (literal title).

In response to the report, Shin Ye Eun’s agency npio Entertainment stated, “It is one of the projects she received an offer for and is reviewing.”

“Night Traveler” is a romance drama and the latest work by Yoon Ji Ryeon, the writer behind popular series such as “Boys Over Flowers,” “Angel Eyes,” and “Move to Heaven.” It was previously revealed that Park Bo Gum is considering starring in the drama as the male lead.

Shin Ye Eun received great praise for her performances in the Netflix series “The Glory” and the drama “Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born.” The actress is also set to appear alongside Lee Jae Wook in ENA’s new drama “Doctor on the Edge.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Shin Ye Eun in “The Secret Romantic Guesthouse”:

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Also check out Park Bo Gum’s variety show “The Village Barber”:

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