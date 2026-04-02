Park Bo Gum, Suzy, And Shin Dong Yup Confirmed To Reunite For 8th Year As Hosts At The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards

Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup will be reuniting once again as hosts at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards!

On April 2, it was confirmed that the three stars will host this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards, marking the eighth time the trio has hosted together.

Shin Dong Yup will host the ceremony for the 12th time. He led from the 50th through 52nd editions and has returned every year since the 54th ceremony. Last year, he won Best Male Entertainer in the TV/Drama category, and this year he will present the award in the same category.

Suzy marks her 11th consecutive year as host after celebrating her 10th anniversary last year. Since first hosting the 52nd ceremony in 2016, she has not missed a single year. As both a symbol of growth and a defining figure of the awards, her presence remains one of the event’s highlights.

Known for his visuals, strong hosting skills, and positive influence, Park Bo Gum reflects the awards’ core values of fairness and credibility. After debuting as an MC at the 54th ceremony, he stepped away during the 57th edition for military service. He returned for the 58th ceremony as his first official activity after discharge, showing his loyalty. Now marking his eighth time as MC, he is nearing his 10th anniversary.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 8 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch “The Seasons: Cantabile of Park Bo Gum”:

Watch Now

Also check out Suzy in “While You Were Sleeping”:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews