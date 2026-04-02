Seo Hye Won Pens Heartfelt Letter Following Marriage Announcement
Actress Seo Hye Won has belatedly revealed that she is married.
Following reports of Seo Hye Won’s marriage on April 1, Seo Hye Won posted photos with her husband and a handwritten letter on her Instagram announcing her marriage.
Read her letter below!
Hello, this is Seo Hye Won.
I would like to carefully share some news about my life.
I have met a precious partner with whom I have promised to share our lives, and we have become husband and wife. Instead of holding a wedding ceremony, we became a married couple through our own quiet promise, so I kindly ask for your understanding that I was unable to personally greet you.
I am always deeply grateful for the support you give me. I will carry that precious love and encouragement in my heart and continue to work hard to show you a more developed side of myself as an actress.
Please take care of your health during the changing seasons, and I hope your daily lives are always filled with happiness.
Thank you.
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Seo Hye Won, who graduated from the Department of Musical Theatre at Yongin University, has appeared in several dramas, including “Just One Bite,” “Welcome 2 Life,” “Team Bulldog: Off-Duty Investigation,” “True Beauty,” “Mad for Each Other,” “Let Me Be Your Knight,” “Business Proposal,” “Bloody Heart,” “Alchemy of Souls,” “May I Help You,” “Queen of Divorce,” “Lovely Runner,” “Love Scout,” “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “Spring of Youth,” and “Pro Bono.” She has also performed in stage plays.
Congratulations to Seo Hye Won!
Watch Seo Hye Won in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:
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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews