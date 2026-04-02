Kim Sung Cheol Is A Loan Company Employee Who Closes In On Park Bo Young For Gold Bars In New Drama “Gold Land”

Disney+’s upcoming drama “Gold Land” has unveiled new stills of Kim Sung Cheol in character!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Kim Sung Cheol plays Woo Gi, an employee at the loan company Yes Money. He is a quick-witted character who first discovers that Hee Joo is hiding gold bars. On the surface, he seems to cooperate with her, but he gives off a risky vibe, always ready to betray trust when the chance arises.

With a friendly approach, he creates a family-like atmosphere with Hee Joo, yet in an instant, he can turn into a partner in crime, keeping his true intentions unpredictable. As a character closely tied to the protagonist but never fully reliable, his unpredictable choices keep viewers on edge.

Kim Sung Cheol spoke about his character, saying, “I tried not to reveal too much of his inner thoughts to preserve the dramatic mystery. I tried to portray his gaze, words, and actions toward Kim Hee Joo as unpredictable. Above all, I wanted him to seem like a carefree person who can still deliver a punch.”

Director Kim Seong Hoon explained his casting choice, saying, “Woo Gi is a character who shapes his own desires between the chance of gold and the presence of Kim Hee Joo. I thought Kim Sung Cheol’s mix of handsomeness and ruggedness suited Woo Gi. I believed he is an actor who could seem bright and lighthearted on the surface but carry an undercurrent of danger.”

He added, “He is an actor who comes extremely well-prepared for his roles. By deeply studying the character and preparing a range of expressions, Kim Sung Cheol was able to fully showcase his own charmingly rogue-like appeal.”

Consisting of 10 episodes, “Gold Land” is set to premiere episodes 1 and 2 on April 29 and will release two new episodes each week.

In the meantime, watch Kim Sung Cheol in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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